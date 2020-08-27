STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four die as six districts stare at floods in Odisha

The fatalities related to heavy rainfall and deluge-like situations came in from Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  At least four persons died even as six northern and coastal districts are staring at floods after heavy rains left Budhabalanga, Baitarani and Jalaka rivers in the spate on Wednesday.

The fatalities related to heavy rainfall and deluge-like situations came in from Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. The office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said both Jalaka and Baitarani rivers are flowing above danger level at Mathani in Balasore and Anandapur in Keonjhar districts respectively. With more rains forecast, Budhabalanga river is also expected to breach the danger mark.

Administrations of Mayurbhanj and Balasore - likely to be impacted by a swelling Budhabalanga - have been asked to stay in readiness. With Baitarani going past the red mark, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts have been put on alert. SRC office said, Jalaka was flowing at 6.68 metre at Mathani against the danger level of 5.50 metre. Water level of Baitarani was at 40.27 metre at Anandpur against the red mark of 38.36 metre, whereas at Akhuapada, it was flowing at 20.2 metre, above the danger level of 17.83 metre. “Jalaka is not a worry but Baitarani and Budhabalanga are. Since the catchment areas of the rivers have been experiencing heavy rainfall, the water level is expected to rise.

We are keeping a close watch,” said SRC office sources. Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy held a meeting via video conferencing with Jena and Collectors of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Boudh and Sonepur districts. The Collectors have been asked to remain alert and evacuate the people from the low lying areas if need arises.

The Water Resources department has already deputed engineers to guard and repair the embankments in case the flood waters enter through the cracks. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has put out a red alert for heavy rains across northern and coastal pockets for the next 24 hours. The State has been receiving continuous showers under impact of a wellmarked low pressure area. According to the weather office, Marshaghai (Kendrapara) and Tensa (Sundargarh) received the highest 230 mm rainfall, followed by 210 mm at Boudh and Baripada and 200 mm at Champua (Keonjhar) and Kujang and Raghunathpur (Jagatsinghpur) between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The heavy rains led to collapse of a wall in Mayurbhanj’s Sukuruli block where a woman died whereas another woman lost her life after being swept away in the district’s Badasahi block. Similarly, two persons were reportedly swept away by flood water in Keonjhar while a third could be rescued. The pounding showers also caused waterlogging in Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Bhadrak districts. “South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Odisha. Against the average rainfall of 8 mm, the State received 71.8 mm rain in the 24 hour-span of August 25-26 morning,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas. The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada and Keonjhar districts on Thursday. The rainfall activity will reduce from Friday onwards, said Biswas.

