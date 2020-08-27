STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC sets aside date for temple-sevayats  petitions seeking financial assistance from government

The sebaks are demanding Rs 15,000 per month to be paid since the temples closed in mid-March till lifting of the restriction.

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has set September 14 for analogous hearing on two petitions seeking financial assistance from the State Government to sebaks (servitors) of Maa Mangala temple at Kakatpur, Puri, and Baldevjew temple at Kendrapara.Both the petitions have sought direction for providing Rs 15,000 per month to sebaks of the two temples as their livelihood has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 health pandemic.

Temples have remained closed for devotees ever since the outbreak of coronavirus.
The two petitions have been filed Prakash Kumar Panda and 14 others of Maa Mangala temple and Suresh Chandra Partri and three others of Baldevjew temple. Both came up foe hearing on Tuesday. The division bench of Mohammad Rafiq and Justice KR Mohapatra issued notices seeking reply from the State Government and fixed September 14 for analogous hearing on the two petitions.

The Bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Law department, Special Relief Commissioner and Commissioner Endowments in both the petitions. Notices were also issued to temple trust boards besides, Collectors of Puri and Kendrapara in connection with the Maa Mangala Temple and Baldevjew Temple respectively. 

The two petitions have also sought quashing of the State Government’s March 31 notification imposing restrictions on opening of religious places and places of worship for public.Though servitors of Shri Jagannath Temple at Puri were provided financial support by the State Government to tide over the pandemic, their counterparts in Maa Mangala and Baldevjew temples have been overlooked, the petitions alleged, seeking direction for monetary help and other benefits at par with that provided to sevayats of Jagannath Temple.

