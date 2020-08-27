STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court allows 24-year-old to live-in with same-sex companion

Justice Savitri Ratho said that freedom of choice was available to the two, who have decided to live together.

Published: 27th August 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By PTI

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has allowed a same-sex couple to continue a live-in relationship, stating that human beings, irrespective of gender identities, are entitled to full enjoyment of their rights.

A division bench of Justice S K Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho, while hearing the habeaus corpus plea of a 24- year-old transman earlier this week, said that "the state shall provide all kinds of protection to them, including right to life, right to equality before law and equal protection of law".

The petitioner, who identifies himself as a man, said the mother and the uncle of his partner forcibly took her home in Jajpur, and arranged her marriage with another person, prompting him to approach the court.

Justice S K Mishra, who headed the bench, ruled that the duo has the right to decide on their sexual preference, and directed the Jajpur superintendent of police to ensure that the partner gets to join the petitioner in Bhubaneswar.

The mother, who is a widow, and the sister would be allowed to visit the woman at the petitioner's house, he said.

Justice Savitri Ratho said that freedom of choice was available to the two, who have decided to live together.

The bench also observed that although the woman will join the company of the petitioner on account of a judicial intervention, there is no bar on her in case she wants to part ways with the petitioner or go back to her mother.

"The society should support their decision. We hope and trust that the duo will lead a happy and harmonious life," Justice Ratho added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC Same Sex Couple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp