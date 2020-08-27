STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools, colleges in Odisha to remain closed till Durga Puja amid COVID-19 crisis

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement during a review of the Covid situation in the State at a virtual meeting with party legislators and senior officials.

Published: 27th August 2020 09:53 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid-19 pandemic showing no sign of decline, the State Government on Wednesday decided to keep all educational institutions including schools and colleges closed till Durga Puja vacation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement during a review of the Covid situation in the State at a virtual meeting with party legislators and senior officials.

The Chief Minister said the decision was taken keeping the safety and interests of students and parents in mind.

Educational institutions are closed since third week of the March.

Emphasising on the revival of rural economy, the Chief Minister asked departments concerned to facilitate disbursal of more loans in rural areas with special focus on agriculture and allied sectors, MSME, and self help groups (SHGs) having maximum potential to generate employment.

For revival of rural economy, the CM on Tuesday had approved a special assistance package of Rs 200 crore special package to help develop livelihood activities of rural poor, very poor and the migrants.With gradual resumption of economic activities, migrant workers who have returned to the State need special attention.

Pressing for creation of employment opportunity for them, the Chief Minister directed departments to extend all possible institutional support for credit linkage to start micro economic activities.

He further directed to conduct skill mapping of the migrants and provide requisite training under Nirman Shramik Yojana for engagement in construction activities. 

He also asked departments to promote livelihood activities like backyard poultry, goatery, fisheries gaining currency, and expand the activities in rural areas.

With demand for mask increasing and mask-making proving a good income generating activity, he advised legislators to assist SHGs by procuring masks from their local area development fund for distribution.

Describing complacency as an enemy during the pandemic, the CM advised everyone to adopt maximum precautions. He expressed satisfaction over ramping up of testing and decline of positivity as well as fatality rates. 

He also directed Covid observers to ensure strict adherence to area-specific strategies in hotspot districts to fight the pandemic.

He asked officials to provide compensation as per the guidelines to the kin of COVID-19 warriors, who have fallen victim to the virus in the lone of their duty, by Friday.

Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick, BJD MLAs Debi Prasad Mishra and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, DGP Abhay, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and other officials were present in the review meeting.

