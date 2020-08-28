Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates plasma bank at Koraput

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the sixth plasma bank of the State at Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput through video conference. Reiterating the commitment of the Government to provide modern medical facilities to all patients, the Chief Minister said plasma therapy has become life saving for many serious patients and helped in reducing fatalities.

With the launching of bank at Koraput, people in all parts of the State can now be treated by plasma therapy which is gaining world wide acceptance as an effective treatment against the deadly virus, he said. Within a short span of 40 days, Odisha has established six plasma banks across the State and treated 482 serious COVID-19 patients, of which 63 patients have recovered and discharged. So far, 559 plasma units have been collected.