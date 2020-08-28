STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha flood situation grim, RDC reviews readiness

As the threat of floods looms amid the swelling rivers in Balasore, Revenue Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Samal reviewed the situation in the district on Thursday. 

Published: 28th August 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water surges into Mathani village of Basta block in Balasore district

Flood water surges into Mathani village of Basta block in Balasore district | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As the threat of floods looms amid the swelling rivers in Balasore, Revenue Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Samal reviewed the situation in the district on Thursday. With the water level in major river systems crossing the danger mark due to incessant rains, Samal took stock of the arrangements and readiness of the district administration to tackle the emerging situation. Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty, Sub-Collector Ashiswar Patil and other district officials were present. 

According to the district emergency office, till evening, water was flowing in Budhabalanga river at 8.40 metre, well over the danger mark of 8.13 metre. Water level in Jalaka was at 6.90 metre at Mathani in Basta block while the danger mark was 5.50 metre. Similarly, Subarnarekha’s water level was at 9.60 metre at Rajghat against the danger mark of 10.36 metre. 

District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said eight gram panchayats (GPs) in Remuna block have been affected by Budhabalanga river. As many as six GPs in Baliapal were flooded by Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers and four in Basta block affected by Jalaka. Similarly, 10 GPs in Sadar block have been submerged by the overflowing Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers. The worst-hit blocks are Baliapal, Remuna, Basta and Balasore Sadar. Besides, Jaleswar,, Bhograi, Soro, Nilagiri, Khaira, Simulia and Oupada blocks have also been affected by the heavy rains since the last two days.

Agriculture officials informed that paddy crop over 26,179 hectare (ha) in 11 blocks of the district has been submerged. The highest of 5,659 ha farmland was flooded in Remuna followed by Bhograi (5,380 ha), Basta (4,972 ha) and Oupada (326 ha). As many as 1,189 villages and 183 GPs in the district have been flooded due to the rains. The RDC said while Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka are in spate, water level in Jalaka has started receding.

As many as 500 persons residing in low lying areas have been shifted to nearest schools and flood shelters. More people in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks will be evacuated according to the flood situation. Samal further said the district administration has stocked adequate medicines and is providing cooked and dry food to the affected people. More than 30,000 ha of farmland have been submerged, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha flood Odisha rain RDC reviews
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp