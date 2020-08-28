Odisha flood situation grim, RDC reviews readiness

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As the threat of floods looms amid the swelling rivers in Balasore, Revenue Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Samal reviewed the situation in the district on Thursday. With the water level in major river systems crossing the danger mark due to incessant rains, Samal took stock of the arrangements and readiness of the district administration to tackle the emerging situation. Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty, Sub-Collector Ashiswar Patil and other district officials were present.

According to the district emergency office, till evening, water was flowing in Budhabalanga river at 8.40 metre, well over the danger mark of 8.13 metre. Water level in Jalaka was at 6.90 metre at Mathani in Basta block while the danger mark was 5.50 metre. Similarly, Subarnarekha’s water level was at 9.60 metre at Rajghat against the danger mark of 10.36 metre.

District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said eight gram panchayats (GPs) in Remuna block have been affected by Budhabalanga river. As many as six GPs in Baliapal were flooded by Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers and four in Basta block affected by Jalaka. Similarly, 10 GPs in Sadar block have been submerged by the overflowing Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers. The worst-hit blocks are Baliapal, Remuna, Basta and Balasore Sadar. Besides, Jaleswar,, Bhograi, Soro, Nilagiri, Khaira, Simulia and Oupada blocks have also been affected by the heavy rains since the last two days.

Agriculture officials informed that paddy crop over 26,179 hectare (ha) in 11 blocks of the district has been submerged. The highest of 5,659 ha farmland was flooded in Remuna followed by Bhograi (5,380 ha), Basta (4,972 ha) and Oupada (326 ha). As many as 1,189 villages and 183 GPs in the district have been flooded due to the rains. The RDC said while Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Jalaka are in spate, water level in Jalaka has started receding.

As many as 500 persons residing in low lying areas have been shifted to nearest schools and flood shelters. More people in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks will be evacuated according to the flood situation. Samal further said the district administration has stocked adequate medicines and is providing cooked and dry food to the affected people. More than 30,000 ha of farmland have been submerged, he added.