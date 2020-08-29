STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers suffer in Odisha's Balasore as floods wreak havoc

Distressed farmers who have lost their standing crops to the floods have urged the Government to waive off their loans.

Published: 29th August 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water surging into Uluda village in Bhograi block (Photo | EPS)

Flood water surging into Uluda village in Bhograi block (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The floods in major rivers in the district has wreaked havoc on agriculture. With large parts of agriculture land and standing crops washed away or inundated, farmers are staring at huge loses and worried about repayment of their loans.

Distressed farmers who have lost their standing crops to the floods have urged the Government to waive off their loans.

They said the relief provided by the district administration will hardly last for a week and then they will be left to fend for themselves.

Meanwhile, the water level of Subarnarekha is rising at Rajghat near Jaleswar as a result of which the low-lying areas of Baliapal and Bhograi have been affected.

As many as six villages in both the blocks remain inundated. Residents of Bishnupur panchayat in Baliapal now need to travel an additional six km via Jamkunda Chowk to reach the nearest town as flood water has submerged a culvert near the bus stand. 

The water level of Subarnarekha river was 10.84 metre against the danger mark of 10.36 metre. Similarly, Jalaka river is flowing at 6.60 metre, much above its danger mark of 5.50 metre. However, Budhabalanga river is flowing at 7.68 metre against the danger mark of 8.13 metre. 

District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said before the rivers crossed their danger mark, the district administration on Friday evacuated around 1,045 people in Baliapal and Bhograi blocks.

While a team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has been stationed at Balasore Sadar, another has been posted at Remuna to tackle any eventuality.

A team of NDRF has been posted at Baliapal to rescue and evacuate more people if necessary. 

Even as no casualty was reported on the day, a 54-year-old man, Banudhar Maharana of Haatasahi village in Baunsabania panchayat was critically injured after the wall of his thatched house fell on him while he was sleeping with his son on Thursday afternoon.

He is undergoing treatment at Nilagiri hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balasore Odisha rains Odisha weather
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp