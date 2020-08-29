STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government to arrange free transport accommodation for JEE, NEET candidates

The regional transport officers (RTOs) have been asked to arrange OSRTC and private buses to take candidates to their centres.

Published: 29th August 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

exams

Representational image of students writing an exams before COVID-19 pandemic. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the Centre remained firm over conduct of JEE (Main) and NEET tests on schedule despite requests for postponement by various states including Odisha in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Government on Friday announced free transport and accommodation for the needy candidates.

Announcing the decision, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that the Government will provide free transportation for candidates from their home towns to examination centres and back.

The regional transport officers (RTOs) have been asked to arrange OSRTC and private buses to take candidates to their centres. Tripathy said that the decision has been taken as there is no public transport due to the flood situation in the State.

The Chief Secretary said as hotels are not open at many places due to the Covid-19 situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that engineering college hostels and ITIs should provide free accommodation to the candidates.

The Government will also facilitate smooth journey of the candidates who prefer to go by their own to the examination centres.

The district administrations have been asked to allow the movement of candidates and their parents without any hindrance due to the lockdowns and shutdowns.

The ITIs in every district have been announced as nodal centres to help the students and their parents. Candidates have to inform the nodal centres regarding their transport and accommodation requirement by August 31.

Tripathy requested JEE aspirants to immediately contact nodal ITI principals about their requirement. “If information is not received by August 31, it will be difficult for us to make arrangements,” he said.

Around 37,000 students will appear the JEE examination in Odisha. Of them, around 16,000 to 17,000 are from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Government is waiting for information regarding candidates from other areas, the Chief Secretary said.

Similarly, more than 50,000 candidates will sit for the NEET examination. The JEE examination is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6 while NEET test will be held on September 13.

The Chief Minister had written to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for postponing the JEE and NEET examinations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JEE NEET
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp