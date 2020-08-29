STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambit Patra seeks Union Tourism Minister’s intervention in illegal sale of land in Puri

Published: 29th August 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:20 AM

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday sought the intervention of Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel in the illegal plotting and sale of Bagala Dharmasala land at Puri.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister, Patra said the Housing and Urban Development department of the Odisha Government had brought the Dharmasala under the Central Government assisted Prasad Yojana on July 24, 2018 following which the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) had sanctioned Rs 20 crore for its beautification and development as Jagannath Teertha Nivas.

Work on the Nivas was in progress and Rs 3 crore was spent, he said and added that the work has been stopped now.

Patra said he met the Union Minister at New Delhi and had detailed discussion over the issue.

He demanded that work of Jagannath Teertha Nivas should continue and Government should not sell the land.

Babu Kanheyalal Bagala had constructed the Dharmashala at Balagandi in the town over a plot of 2.547 acre in 1904 and donated the land to the then Collector in 1905.

The land was donated so that accommodation can be provided to pilgrims at cheaper rates and the Dharmashala operated without any assistance from the Government, he said.

