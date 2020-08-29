Two villages marooned in Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Two villages of Gondia block were marooned while several others were affected due to torrential rains in the district. Sources said Goradapal and Prabartakani are now cut-off from other parts of the district. Gondia and Bhuban blocks are the worst affected.

Around 7,000 hectare of paddy and non-paddy crops have been destroyed in the two blocks.

Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera and Sub-Collector Saphaya Pandit Pradhan visited the marooned villages and interacted with its residents.

Behera said he has directed agriculture and revenue officials to visit the affected spots and conduct assessment of crop loss.