STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: Mahanadi submerges four villages in Tikarpara

Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty informed that all residents of the villages have been shifted to safety and are being provided cooked food. 

Published: 30th August 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The flood water of river Mahanadi has submerged four villages in Tikarpara following opening of Hirakud dam gates. These villages are Tikarpara, Goindi, Majhipara and Behera Sahi. While houses of at least 100 fishermen have been washed away  in these areas, there have been no reports of casualty so far. 

Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty informed that all residents of the villages have been shifted to safety and are being provided cooked food. 

He visited the affected areas on Saturday and reviewed the relief and rescue operations.Many areas in Athmallick have also been marooned. 

Local administration rescued 70 families from Kudgana village, which is now surrounded by flood water, on the day. 

Villages inundated in Bargarh 

With release of water from Hirakud Dam Reservoir, several low-lying villages in Ambabona block were flooded on Saturday. 

Villages including Chikli, Ghugrapali, Beniapali and others have been inundated for the last 48 hours. Around 250 families from these villages have been evacuated and shifted to flood relief centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Floods Mahanadi River
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp