Odisha floods: Mahanadi submerges four villages in Tikarpara

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The flood water of river Mahanadi has submerged four villages in Tikarpara following opening of Hirakud dam gates. These villages are Tikarpara, Goindi, Majhipara and Behera Sahi. While houses of at least 100 fishermen have been washed away in these areas, there have been no reports of casualty so far.

Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty informed that all residents of the villages have been shifted to safety and are being provided cooked food.

He visited the affected areas on Saturday and reviewed the relief and rescue operations.Many areas in Athmallick have also been marooned.

Local administration rescued 70 families from Kudgana village, which is now surrounded by flood water, on the day.

Villages inundated in Bargarh

With release of water from Hirakud Dam Reservoir, several low-lying villages in Ambabona block were flooded on Saturday.

Villages including Chikli, Ghugrapali, Beniapali and others have been inundated for the last 48 hours. Around 250 families from these villages have been evacuated and shifted to flood relief centres.