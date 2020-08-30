STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water from Hirakud released, over 2,000 people shifted to relief centres in Sambalpur city

Areas including Binakhandi, Talbhatapara, Chandan Nagar and others have been waterlogged due to the heavy discharge of water from the dam.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:14 AM

Dry food being given to people at a flood relief centre in Sambalpur city.

Dry food being given to people at a flood relief centre in Sambalpur city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as the threat of inundation looms large in low-lying areas of Sambalpur city following release of water from Hirakud Dam, the district administration on Saturday evacuated around 2,000 people from vulnerable areas. 

Enforcement officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation Subhankar Mohanty said  necessary arrangements including electricity, sanitation and water supply have been at the 14 temporary relief centres in the city. People have been evacuated from at least 25 low-lying areas which are facing a flood-like situation. We have distributed cooked food and at least 1,500 dry food packets among people in 18 other waterlogged areas till Saturday afternoon. 

Areas including Binakhandi, Talbhatapara, Chandan Nagar and others have been waterlogged due to the heavy discharge of water from the dam. The pumping station at Binakhandi has been functioning since Friday afternoon to drain out water into the Mahanadi. Moreover pump sets are being used in areas along  Mahanadi ghats and near the ring road to clear sewage and water-logging from interior areas. 

The flood relief centres will function till the flood like situation becomes normal. Social distancing is being ensured at the relief centres by the volunteers, Mohanty said. Meanwhile, the Hirakud Dam authorities are releasing over seven lakh cusec water. As on 6 pm on Saturday, the reservoir level stood at 627.23 ft against the danger mark of 630 ft. 

While the inflow of water into the reservoir was 8,82,743 cusec, the outflow of water  from the reservoir was 7,62,034 Cusec as on 6 pm on Saturday. Water is being released through 46 sluice gates including 31 on the left side and 15 on the right. 

