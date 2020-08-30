STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'Yet to receive dry food': Hit by flood, Odisha villagers cry official apathy

Bhupal and Sanjay, who support their families of six and four respectively, are among the many daily wage workers hit by the COVID-19 lockdown and now the flood.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

A thatched house submerged in flood water in Ikadpal village of Baliapal.

A thatched house submerged in flood water in Ikadpal village of Baliapal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: There seems to be no end to the woes of residents of Baliapal and Bhograi blocks, who after cyclone Amphan and the lockdown, are once again staring at an uncertain future. The delay in distribution of relief during these tough times has only added to their woes. Bhupal Jena (48) and Sanjay Dalei (30) of Ikadpal village in Baliapal are the sole earning members of their families. Both of them work as farm labourers and with vast tracts of agriculture land inundated due to the flood, they do not have any means of earning. 

Bhupal and Sanjay, who support their families of six and four respectively, are among the many daily wage workers hit by the lockdown and now the flood. Bhupal said after relaxation of norms, he used to work for 15-20 days at farms and earned Rs 250 per day, which was not enough for his family. Sanjay said he had borrowed Rs 3,000 from a neighbour in May for buying ration and other essential commodities at nine per cent interest. 

While he has repaid Rs 2,000 after working hard at the farms, the flood has ruined his hope of repaying the rest of the amount this year. What’s worse is that he has run out of the stock of 20 kg rice he had brought with the loan. “What shall I do? The Government is yet to give us dry food,” said Sanjay, who has borrowed 5 kg rice from his neighbour to feed his family. He said a few people who were evacuated from his village are being given cooked food. But the ones like him who preferred to stay at home are left to fend for themselves. 

Similar is the plight of Nabin Sahu (35) of Rashalpur village, who sells vegetables at the Jamkunda weekly market in Bhograi. With a family of six to feed, Nabin used to earn Rs 300-400 per day but with vegetable crops damaged in the flood, people like him are unsure what they will do next. Panchanan of Baga village in in Bhograi block, an auto-rickshaw driver said nowadays a few people go to Kamarda and Jaleswar towns from his village. The decline in demand has forced him to stay at home. 

The Baliapal block unit of BJP has vowed to take to the streets if the affected people in the two blocks are not given relief soon. Meanwhile, Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty said he has ordered officials concerned to ensure relief materials is distributed in the affected areas of the blocks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Floods Odisha Rains
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp