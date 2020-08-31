Hirakud Dam water creates flood havoc in Odisha's Athagarh, Banki

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Several villages in Athagarh and Banki sub-divisions of Cuttack district have been hit due to release of water from Hirakud Dam. With the excess water from dam reaching the area, Chasanra, Paikinra and Tentulia villages in Tigiria block have been inundated.

The road to these villages too is submerged under water from Mahanadi river. Similarly, as many as 17 other villages of the block, with a population of 18,000, remain cut-off from the rest of the world. In Athagarh, 12 villages have been marooned for the last couple of days. In Damapada block, around 11,600 residents of 10 villages are badly affected by the flood.

Floodwater has submerged Chandrapa village on Banki-Khurda road and Huluhula bridge. The administration is distributing relief material among people.