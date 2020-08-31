STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veggie prices hit the roof as floods wreak havoc on farms

As many areas of the two districts are under knee-deep water, the chances of saving the crops are very remote, admits an official of the Horticulture department.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The low pressure-induced torrential rains that battered the State for over a week followed by floods in many districts has caused extensive damage to vegetable crops resulting in sharp increase in prices of the kitchen requisites.Prices of almost all vegetables, including essential items like potato and onion, have skyrocketed in the last couple of days.

With flood water creating havoc in the coastal districts, peripheral supply of vegetables to the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, two major vegetable consuming markets in the State, has started drying up.
Banki, Baramba, Athagarh and Narshingpur blocks of Cuttack district and Nimapara, Kakatpur, Satyabadi, Delanga and Pipili blocks of Puri district are the major vegetable suppliers to the State Capital and the Millennium City of Cuttack. Vegetables like brinjal, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, ladies finger, ridge gourd and cowpeas are largely grown in the State.

As many areas of the two districts are under knee-deep water, the chances of saving the crops are very remote, admits an official of the Horticulture department.Potato and onion prices have increased sharply by Rs  5 a kg in the last couple of days following a surge in the prices at source markets. The two commodities are now selling at Rs  35 and Rs  25 a kg respectively in retail markets across the State.
With Odisha completely dependant on West Bangal for potato, traders of the neighbouring state have jacked up the price ahead of Durga Puja.  

Attributing the surge in potato prices by Bengal traders to next year election in West Bengal, general secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasai Sangha Shakti Shankar Mishra said the tuber price will remain high till the arrival of new crops in December.

This is the second dose of hike of potato by Bengal traders. Potato that was available at Rs  18-20 a kg in retail markets zoomed to Rs  30 a kg in Odisha in the first week of June.He said hike in onion price is due to increase in prices at Nasik in Maharashtra, the major onion market for Odisha. The mandi price of onion at Nasik is in the range of Rs  22 to Rs  24 a kg depending on quality.

Tomato which was selling at Rs  20-30 a kg a week ago has jumped to Rs  50-60 a kg in the State. The tomato requirement of the State is met from the supply from Karnataka.The prices of brinjal has gone up from Rs  30 to Rs  50 a kg while pointed gourd are selling at Rs  60-80 a kg. Majority of the vegetables are priced above Rs  50 a kg.

