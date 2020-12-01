Boating at Ramsagar Park begins

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has reintroduced boating facility at Ramsagar Park in the city from Monday. Visitors can enjoy four-seater paddle boat rides paying `35 for 20 minutes. The park will be open from 9 am to 9 pm everyday. The boating facility will be made available to visitors from 10 am to 5 pm.