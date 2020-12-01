Despite ban, water bodies crowded on Kartik Purnima celebrations in Koraput  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Despite the district administration’s ban on congregations near water bodies on the occasion of Boita Bandana, Kartik Purnima celebrations took place without any restrictions here on Monday.

Hundreds of locals thronged different water bodies near Koraput, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Pottangi, Semiliguda and Boipariguda to sail miniature boats as per tradition. The river banks of Indravati, Saptadhara, Patali, Surli, Kolab, Sati and Saberi in the district recorded a good number of devotees in the wee hours on the day.

On the other hand, though the famous Jagannath temple of Koraput and Shiva shrine in Gupteswar were closed, locals assembled for prayers and special rituals.

Meanwhile in Jeypore, temples were opened and devotees had ‘darshan’ after holy dip in the water bodies. Many even had ‘Anna Bhoga’ in Raghunath and Narayan temples.

“Despite the coronavirus scare, we managed to get darshan and bhoga in temples,” said Saudamini, a local of Jeypore. Another devotee Archana Hota said, “Kartik Purnima is one of the most auspicious days for us in Hindu Calendar year and we have to come out for rituals despite the Covid threat.”