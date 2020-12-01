STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Unlock 7.0: Odisha government says no to large gatherings till December 31  

B2B exhibitions in halls have been allowed with participants up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity and a ceiling of 100 persons subject to compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Published: 01st December 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apprehensive of a second COVID-19 wave during winter, the State government on Monday adopted a cautious approach by prohibiting large gatherings and congregations till December 31 under its Unlock 7 guidelines. 

However, it authorised the School and Mass Education department to take a call on the date of reopening of schools for students of Class IX to XII in a graded manner after consultation with stakeholders. Earlier, government had announced that schools will remain shut till December 31.

While medical colleges will reopen from December 1, all academic, technical and skill development institutions would remain closed till December 31 or till a date is decided by the departments concerned.

Business to business (B2B) exhibitions in halls have been allowed with participants up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity and a ceiling of 100 persons subject to compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols. But business to customer (B2C) exhibitions, melas and similar functions such as Toshali Craft Mela and Sisir Saras are prohibited.

Even as a date on reopening of religious places or places of worship has not been decided yet, the guidelines stated that district collector and municipal commissioners may permit public worship at such places with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines after assessing the situation.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. All anganwadi centres will remain shut till December 31 and existing arrangement for supply of ration to the beneficiaries will continue.

The State government continued with its earlier guidelines on weddings and funerals. Marriage related gathering will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons. Funeral and last rites related gathering will be permitted with an upper limit of 50 persons. 

The district collectors will have to take a decision on the number of persons to be allowed in marriages keeping the local situation in mind.

WHAT'S ALLOWED

  • Conduct of examinations

  • Universities, research institutes can open to allow research, lab work by students

  • B2B exhibition in exhibition halls with 50 per cent hall capacity

  • Inter/Intra-State movement of people, vehicles, goods

WHAT'S NOT

  • Anganwadi centres, academic, technical institutions (except medical colleges)

  • Large social, political, sports, cultural, religious gatherings not allowed till December 31 

  • Exhibition, melas prohibited

  • Cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, auditoriums

Masks key against COVID-19: IIT study

BHUBANESWAR: Mask combined with social distancing is key to check spread of Covid-19, suggests a study carried out at IIT Bhubaneswar.

The study conducted by Assistant Professor of School of Mechanical Science Venugopal Arumuru, and his team at the institute highlights that the protective measures such as mask and face shield effectively reduce the reach of small droplets within 1ft to 3ft.

However, social distancing is equally important as masks do not completely stop the leakage of smaller droplets. The study recommends using the elbow or hand to prevent droplets leakage even after wearing a mask during coughing and sneezing. "A social distancing of 6 ft from all orientations is essential to prevent transmission of COVID-19," it said.

The findings confirm that without protective measures, the smaller droplets expelled during a sneeze can travel up to 25 ft in 22 seconds in a stagnant environment. The peer-reviewed article has been selected as a 'featured article' in Physics of Fluids Journal by the American Physical Society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Unlock 7 COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha lockdown
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp