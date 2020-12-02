STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Burevi to spare Odisha, fog likely

Minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar will continue to remain around 15 degree C during next five days.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall by Wednesday evening.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The cyclone Burevi which is expected to form over Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, will have no impact on Odisha. The system will move towards Tamil Nadu coast after crossing Sri Lanka.

IMD officials said the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal that turned into a deep depression earlier on Tuesday is intensifying into a cyclonic storm. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee by Wednesday night, head to Gulf of Munnar and adjoining Comorin on December 3 morning and subsequently move towards south Tamil Nadu coast. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala and parts of Andhra Pradesh may experience heavy rain, there will be no impact of the system on Odisha, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials. 

Met director HR Biswas said weather in Odisha will remain dry for next five days and there will be no major changes in minimum temperature during this period. However, there is a possibility of shallow fog in some parts of the State including Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur on December 2 and 3. 

The State recorded a marginal fall in temperature in the last 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature of 8.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Sonepur while Boudh saw the maximum temperature of 33 degree on the day. Night temperature also plummeted to 9 degree in Daringbadi and 9.8 degree in Phulbani.Minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar will continue to remain around 15 degree C during next five days.

