STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam still a high burden district with HIV cases

Health officials said migrant workers from Ganjam often get infected at their workplaces in cities like Surat, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru due to unprotected sex.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as Ganjam has witnessed a decline in number of HIV positive cases, the scenario in the district remains alarming. Of 52,067 HIV patients in the State, 16,515 are in Ganjam with Polasara block registering 1,245 AIDS patients, the maximum in the district. A district AIDS cell report suggests only 318 positive cases were detected from across Ganjam in October this year.  But what remains a matter of concern is that 929 pregnant women were found to be infected from 2000 till October this year. As many as 412 people died of the disease during this period. 

HIV infected patients are being treated at ART centres at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Bhanjanagar hospital and link centres at Aska, Polasara and Khallikote. Even as MKCG has provision for testing blood samples, staff crunch remains an area of concern. Sources said posts of 11 laboratory technicians are lying vacant in various blocks and two posts of data entry operators are yet to be filled up at the district AIDS Control Society office in the city. 

Health officials said migrant workers from Ganjam often get infected at their workplaces in cities like Surat, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru due to unprotected sex. When they return home, they pass on the disease to their spouses. However, sustained efforts of NACO and State AIDS Control Society are paying off as the district is witnessing a decline in the number of cases in the recent past. Officials said over 13,96,199 people have been counselled for the disease while 12,37,337 tested for HIV from 2000 till October this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam HIV patients AIDS
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp