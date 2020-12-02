STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik launches two online apps of OMC

The Chief Minister commended the PSU for its large scale forest conservation activities and endeavour to make all its mines to be rated 5-star by IBM. 

Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the Customer Integrated Management Services (CIMS) and Stockyard Management System (SMS) applications of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to bring in more transparency to the despatch management and transform the online sales process under the 5T framework.

Rolling out the two applications through video conferencing here, the Chief Minister said that the OMC with a history of over six decades has significantly contributed to the development of the State. He wished that the OMC will emerge as a major PSU in the country and earn a name for itself as a socially-committed, environmentally-sensitive, technologically-intensive, efficiency-driven company and become a booster for the economic growth of Odisha. 

He appreciated the role of OMC during the Covid-19 pandemic and its support to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and various welfare measures. Stating that mining is a sensitive sector with large socio-economic and environmental implications, he praised the commitment of OMC for its social responsibility with support to schemes like Aaahar, Adarsh Vidyalayas and sports activities.  

The Chief Minister commended the PSU for its large scale forest conservation activities and endeavour to make all its mines to be rated 5-star by IBM.Official sources said that the CIMS will redefine the customer engagement of OMC. 

