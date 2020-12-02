STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Youth shot at hours before wedding, condition serious

Though the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, old enmity over a property could have led to the attack, suspected the police.

Published: 02nd December 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Injured Jitendra Barik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Unidentified miscreants opened fire at a youth injuring him seriously hours before his wedding in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Police sources said bridegroom Jitendra Barik (27) was shot at from close range by two bike-borne masked miscreants when he was discussing marriage rituals and other activities after having dinner with his relatives on Tuesday night.

"Before his relatives could think of anything, the miscreants hurled a country-made bomb and fled. With grievous injuries in his abdomen, Jitendra was immediately rushed to nearby Khalikote hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital," said a police official.

Jitendra`s marriage was fixed with the daughter of his maternal uncle in Manikpur village under Khalikote police limits. Accordingly, Jitendra with his family members reached Manikpur and stayed in a house arranged by his uncle.

"They had their dinner last night and were discussing the rituals for marriage when the incident took place leaving us dumbstruck. We immediately rushed the profusely bleeding Jitendra to the hospital," said one of his relatives.

Informed police reached the spot and started an investigation. Though the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, old enmity over a property could have led to the attack, suspected the police.

Locals and relatives told the police that Jitendra, a small trader, had a dispute with his father after the latter developed relationship with another woman. Senior police officers visited the spot with the scientific team for further investigation.

"The condition of Jitendra is critical and he needs surgery immediately," said the treating doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

A couple of days ago, a youth riding pillion on a bike was killed after some explosives he was reportedly carrying exploded near Nirmaljhar square in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bridegroom attack case MKCG Medical College and Hospital Khalikote police
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp