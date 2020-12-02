Odisha: Youth shot at hours before wedding, condition serious

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Unidentified miscreants opened fire at a youth injuring him seriously hours before his wedding in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

Police sources said bridegroom Jitendra Barik (27) was shot at from close range by two bike-borne masked miscreants when he was discussing marriage rituals and other activities after having dinner with his relatives on Tuesday night.

"Before his relatives could think of anything, the miscreants hurled a country-made bomb and fled. With grievous injuries in his abdomen, Jitendra was immediately rushed to nearby Khalikote hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital," said a police official.

Jitendra`s marriage was fixed with the daughter of his maternal uncle in Manikpur village under Khalikote police limits. Accordingly, Jitendra with his family members reached Manikpur and stayed in a house arranged by his uncle.

"They had their dinner last night and were discussing the rituals for marriage when the incident took place leaving us dumbstruck. We immediately rushed the profusely bleeding Jitendra to the hospital," said one of his relatives.

Informed police reached the spot and started an investigation. Though the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, old enmity over a property could have led to the attack, suspected the police.

Locals and relatives told the police that Jitendra, a small trader, had a dispute with his father after the latter developed relationship with another woman. Senior police officers visited the spot with the scientific team for further investigation.

"The condition of Jitendra is critical and he needs surgery immediately," said the treating doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

A couple of days ago, a youth riding pillion on a bike was killed after some explosives he was reportedly carrying exploded near Nirmaljhar square in the district.