STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ponzi scam: Bail plea of film producer rejected

However, Justice SK Sahoo said parity cannot be the sole ground for grant of bail. It is one of the grounds for consideration of the question of bail.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court On Tuesday rejected the bail application of Shrikant Mohta, a Bengali film producer who is lodged in the Jharpada jail here since his arrest on January 24, 2019.Mohta was arrested by the CBI for his alleged links with Rose Valley, one of major players in the ponzi scam. Appearing on his behalf, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, among other grounds, cited release of some of the co-accused in the scam for consideration of bail. 

However, Justice SK Sahoo said parity cannot be the sole ground for grant of bail. It is one of the grounds for consideration of the question of bail. “There is no absolute hidebound rule that bail must necessarily be granted to an accused, where another co-accused has been granted bail. It transpires that the case of the petitioner is not identically similar to the co-accused persons who have been bailed out. The grant of bail is not a mechanical act nor can the power of the Court be fettered to act against conscience”, he said.

Mohta, co-founder of Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd (SVFPL) is accused of embezzling crores of rupees on the pretext of producing films by entering into an agreement with Brand Value Communications Ltd (BVCL), a sister concern of Rose Valley Group. This is the third time he approached the Orissa HC for bail since his arrest.

In his 60 page judgment, Justice Sahoo said there had been no substantial change in circumstances after rejection of the last bail application, but investigation of the case is at a crucial stage and a huge number of documents have been collected against the petitioner relating to his involvement in the `17,000 crore scam committed by Rose Valley Group. 

Stating that the petitioner’s key role in the commission of economic offence by Rose Valley is prima facie apparent, he said since Mohta is a very influential person having close contacts with reputed personalities and politicians of West Bengal, his release is likely to hamper investigation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Ponzi scam
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp