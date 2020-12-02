STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth’s rangoli on Nagarjuna Besha, social issues wins hearts

Nayak has also made rangoli illustrations on issues like energy and environment, safety of women, planetary sciences.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Nayak’s rangoli illustrations on Nagarjuna Besha at Nalibar village in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: While the pandemic dashed hopes of many who wanted to witness the Nagarjuna Besha of the Holy Trinity in Puri, a 23-year-old youth from Nalibar village under Raghunathpur block of the district has won hearts of locals by recreating it through a 15-ft-long and 8-ft-wide rangoli.He usually does rangoli illustrations to create awareness on coronavirus and other social issues. 

A postgraduate student in biochemistry from Ravenshaw College, Sourya Prakash Nayak is drawing local visitors to witness his ‘jhoti’ and rangoli art on religious mythology, social issues and the current Covid-19 situation. 

The young artist has capitalised on occasions like the Rath Yatra and Nagarjuna Besha to attract devotees who can not only get a glimpse of the divine but also be made aware of many other things like WHO guidelines on Covid-19, the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene. 

“On Rath Yatra and Nagarjuna Besha, devotees were eager to get a glimpse of the deities amid the prevailing crisis. I thought this is a good time to awaken our sense of humanity and spirituality through my art form,” said Nayak who started evincing interest in rangoli art since the age of 8. 

Nayak has also made rangoli illustrations on issues like energy and environment, safety of women, planetary sciences. “I have not undergone any training but am thrilled to use my artistic skills to make a difference,” he said.

Praising Nayak for using art as a medium of change, a teacher from his locality said,”This is a creative way of inspiring locals to effect positive changes in society.”  

A recipient of many district and State-level prizes, Nayak has bagged the first position in a national-level rangoli competition organised by Rashtriya Kala Manch in Bhubaneswar in December 2019 and 11th rank in International Rangoli contest organised by Lions Club of Gandhinagar in November 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjuna Besha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp