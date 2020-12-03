7.71 per cent growth in overall collection, Odisha GST falls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State economy is on the path of revival as Odisha achieved growth in collection of GST for the third consecutive month. The overall collection (CGST, SGST, IGST and Cess) in November was Rs 2,528.01 crore against Rs 2,347.03 crore collected during the corresponding month last year posting a growth of around 7.71 per cent (pc).

In October, the State had witnessed a growth of 21.79 pc as the collection was Rs 2,428.27 crore against Rs 1,993.84 crore in October 2019. The growth was 19.3 pc in September with the collection of Rs 2,383.99 crore as compared to Rs 2,015.04 crore during the month last year.

The collection from State GST last month was, however, 2.71 pc less than that of November 2019 as Rs 681.96 crore was collected against Rs 700.96 crore during the same period last year.Odisha government had collected Rs 631.08 crore in September and Rs 660.09 crore in October as compared to Rs 610.19 crore and Rs 627.73 crore during the same period in 2019 registering a growth 3.42 pc and 5.16 pc respectively.

Commissioner (Commercial Tax and GST) SK Lohani said the minor shortfall in collection of State GST in November was due to sluggish growth in collection from works contractors and substantial component of tax paid from the input tax credit taken by automobile and manufacturing sector dealers.

“Besides, the collection from mining sector could not exhibit much growth due to non-operation of some of the mines. The collection is expected to improve in the coming months with gradual opening up of most sectors in the economy as well as increase in government expenditure in infrastructure projects and increase in public consumption,” he reasoned.

There was a positive trend in collection of CGST , IGST and Cess in November as the collection under these heads were Rs 533.57 crore, Rs 787.63 crore and Rs 524.85 crore against Rs 514.52 crore, Rs 786.53 crore and Rs 345.02 crore respectively during November last year.

However, the progressive State GST Collection (April-November) continued to be negative at 11.44 pc as the total collection could be Rs 5,013.50 crore against Rs 5,661.18 crore collected during the same period previous year.