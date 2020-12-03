8-year-old to go under the knife in February

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Rekindling hope for Jagan Nayak, the eight-year-old boy from Dhenkanal suffering from a kidney ailment, the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) officials have decided to send him to Sishu Bhawan, Cuttack for surgery.

The plight of the boy, whose right kidney could not be detected during a screening camp conducted by RBSK under National Health Mission, was highlighted by The New Indian Express on November 30.

After the report was published, RBSK officials brought Jagan and his mother to Sishu Bhawan on Tuesday where he was examined by a medical team led by Dr Ajit Sahoo. It was decided that he would undergo surgery for correction of undescended testis on February 11 next year, Dhenkanal RBSK unit manager SR Samantray said. The doctors at Sishu Bhawan will examine the boy’s right kidney as well.

District child welfare committee chairman Pratap Acharya has urged CDMO Dr Sujatarani Mishra to extend need-based health care to the child, who owing to delay in timely health intervention, is unable to lead a normal life. The frail kid faints after walking a few metres. Dr Mishra said doctors at Sishu Bhawan will examine if Jagan’s kidneys are functioning properly.