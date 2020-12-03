Nayagarh police offered Rs 5 lakh to buy silence: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Launching a fresh salvo at the BJD government, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that Nayagarh police had allegedly offered `5 lakh to buy the silence of the minor girl’s parents. Justifying the party’s demand for a CBI probe, State BJP president Samir Mohanty and Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik told mediapersons that parents of the girl had alleged that police cajoled them to register a compliant against her uncle and aunt for the murder. In return, police allegedly offered them Rs 5 lakh with an assurance to install a statue of the girl and institute scholarship in her name in the local school, Mohanty added.

The leaders said the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case will not be free from the influence of Minister Arun Sahoo who is still wielding authority in his current capacity.“A fair probe is possible only after the ouster of Sahoo from the Council of Ministers. The audio tape in circulation in which Sahoo threatens the local sarpanch to stop the ‘Justice for Pari’ movement also indicates the role of the Minister in the case,” Mohanty said.

Suspecting an organ trade racket behind abduction and murder of the five-year-old girl, Mohanty said it is not clear whether the SIT will probe this angle. The locals told the delegation of BJP legislators during their visit to Jadupur that they have strong suspicion on the girl being murdered for organs.

Charging Babuli Nayak, the prime accused, with running an organ trade racket, Mohanty said the Minister is shielding the accused as he is a close confidant. “The truth will never come out in the SIT probe”, he said.

In his statement in the Assembly recently, Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra said he had no information whether the minor girl was violated or any organs were removed after she was murdered.

The girl’s parents have no faith in State police. They are also demanding a CBI probe. “Everybody wants justice for the girl. What is the problem in handing over the case to the Central agency if the State government wants justice for the girl,” Mohanty wondered.