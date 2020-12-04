Behrampur: Jumbo panic in villages

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped several villages in Sanakhemundi block after a herd of 12 elephants damaged paddy crops on Wednesday night. The herd, which includes two tuskers and three calves, destroyed paddy crop ready to harvest in Pratapgiri, Kesapur, S Gopalpur, Jiura, Utama and Raghunathpur villages. Locals alleged that the elephants destroyed crops over 50 acre of agriculture field in Raghunathpur and nearby villages.

Sources said the herd is staying put on Ratnei hill during the day and enters human settlements after sundown. Digapahandi ranger KC Patnaik said every year, elephants from Ghumusur forest division come to the area and after staying for around a month, return. Forest guards have been deployed at several places and villagers warned not to venture out during odd hours, he said.

However, villagers said due to deployment of forest guards, the herd has split into two groups. While a group is roaming on Ratnei hill, the other is in the forest near Utama village. “Every year, the elephants destroy paddy and vegetable crops following which forest officials compensate the farmers as per norms. But no concrete measures have been taken to prevent the entry of elephants into the area,” the villagers added.