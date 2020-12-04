STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen extends 5T help to fishermen

The Chief Minister called upon the farmers and youth to come forward and contribute to the State’s economic growth as agri-entrepreneurs.

Published: 04th December 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 15 online services of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department under the 5T initiatives for the benefit of fishermen and farmers. Launching the services through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said the department will provide a number of useful services including registration of fishing boats and licences, registration of brackish water farms and subsidy for setting up of new livestock and fishery units.  

Stating that the government has formulated a new policy in March 2020 to promote cage culture fishery in large and medium reservoirs, the Chief Minister said it can increase the annual fish production of the State by over 1.24 lakh tonne, achieving self-sufficiency in meeting the demand. It will also promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities, he said.

The royalty generated from lease of the reservoirs will immensely benefit the Primary Fishery Cooperative Societies also, he said and added that the government provides financial assistance up to Rs 50 lakh for various commercial agri-enterprises, including cage culture fisheries.

The Chief Minister called upon the farmers and youth to come forward and contribute to the State’s economic growth as agri-entrepreneurs.  “My Government has identified the allied sectors as the growth propellers for State’s farmers, women SHGs and entrepreneurs and thus, doubled the allocation to the allied sectors during 2020-21,” he said.

Besides, the government has launched a special Covid package of Rs 173 crore to boost the allied sectors which will directly benefit over 44,000 farmers, he said. He said the government has also entered into agreements with many entrepreneurs for taking up cage culture in Hirakud reservoir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik fishermen
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp