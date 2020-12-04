Naveen extends 5T help to fishermen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 15 online services of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department under the 5T initiatives for the benefit of fishermen and farmers. Launching the services through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said the department will provide a number of useful services including registration of fishing boats and licences, registration of brackish water farms and subsidy for setting up of new livestock and fishery units.

Stating that the government has formulated a new policy in March 2020 to promote cage culture fishery in large and medium reservoirs, the Chief Minister said it can increase the annual fish production of the State by over 1.24 lakh tonne, achieving self-sufficiency in meeting the demand. It will also promote entrepreneurship and create job opportunities, he said.

The royalty generated from lease of the reservoirs will immensely benefit the Primary Fishery Cooperative Societies also, he said and added that the government provides financial assistance up to Rs 50 lakh for various commercial agri-enterprises, including cage culture fisheries.

The Chief Minister called upon the farmers and youth to come forward and contribute to the State’s economic growth as agri-entrepreneurs. “My Government has identified the allied sectors as the growth propellers for State’s farmers, women SHGs and entrepreneurs and thus, doubled the allocation to the allied sectors during 2020-21,” he said.

Besides, the government has launched a special Covid package of Rs 173 crore to boost the allied sectors which will directly benefit over 44,000 farmers, he said. He said the government has also entered into agreements with many entrepreneurs for taking up cage culture in Hirakud reservoir.