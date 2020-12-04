Gatiroutpatna minor rape survivor flees rehab, rescued

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Gatiroutpatna rape victim, who fled from the rehabilitation centre on November 29, was rescued from her relative’s house at Cuttack and handed over to family members on Wednesday.

After family members refused to keep her with them apprehending tension in the village, the 15-year-old girl was rehabilitated at Sri Lokanath Sikhya Ashram within Paradip Lock police limits on November 9. After staying there for 20 days, she left the ashram without informing the authorities.

The ashram officials lodged a missing persons complaint with the local police and informed the child welfare committee (CWC). Basing on the complaint, police along with CWC officials searched several places including her house at Rankei. The girl was found at a relative’s house at Cuttack.

CWC chairperson Biseswari Mohanty said after her rescue, the girl was counselled and handed over to her family. She has been advised not to leave the house without informing her family members. Steps have also been taken to resume her studies in the local high school, she added.

In October, the girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men for 22 days in a farmhouse near Gatiroutpatna in Cuttack. Chauliaganj police rescued the girl on October 12.