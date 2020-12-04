Recruitment scam: Crime Branch arrests expelled BJD MLA 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after his expulsion from the BJD over links with the tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash, the State Crime Branch (CB) arrested the three time MLA and former minister Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy in connection with the recruitment scam.

He is stated to have collected money on behalf of Akash, who allegedly ran the fraudulent recruitment drive and conned many youths by impersonating as in-charge Managing Director of Tata Motors passenger car division.

Panigrahy was picked up from his Bhubaneswar residence by the CB officials on Thursday evening and taken to an undisclosed location for questioning. He was then arrested. Panigrahy was produced before the SDJM Court which rejected his bail and remanded him in 14-day judicial custody.

The Crime Branch, in a press note, said he was arrested in connection with the cyber police station case number 26/2020. The case relates to impersonation, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other cyber offences committed by Akash. There is sufficient prime facie evidence of Panigrahy’s involvement in the crime, CB sources said and added he has been booked under different sections of IPC and IT Act 2000.

The MLA’s wife Sujata Panigrahi, however, termed the police action as a deep rooted conspiracy to defame and harass her husband. She alleged, some people identifying themselves as sleuths from the Crime Branch came in four vehicles to their official residence and took him away. They did not produce any notice or warrant.

“We said if any questioning is to be done, we are ready to cooperate and reply to everything. When I wanted to accompany my husband, they asked me to follow them in my own vehicle to Economic Offences Wing office, but I stood in front of the office and there was no sign of my husband. If anything happens to him, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be responsible,” she said.

Clarifying about the crores of rupees in their bank account, Sujata said that the money was for their daughter’s marriage that was to take place on December 11. The BJD had expelled Panigrahy after sensational details about the Pathaks and his close relationship with them came to the fore. The Pathak father and son have both been arrested and in jail. While father Abhay Kant has been booked for possessing disproportionate assets, Akash is charged with the recruitment con job.

Rs 1.28 crore more found in Akash’s accounts

The SIT of Odisha Vigilance on Thursday detected cash deposits of another Rs 1.28 crore in the bank accounts of Akash Pathak