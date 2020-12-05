16 government officials face action 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: AS many as 16 government officials including 10 engineers in the district have landed in trouble for dereliction of duty.

While the salary of 10 employees has been withheld, six were issued show cause notices for laxity in duty by Jajpur in-charge Collector and project director of DRDA Indramani Nayak.

The action was taken during a review meeting on progress of MGNREGS projects in Dharmasala block on Thursday.

Though government had directed to provide jobs to more people under MGNREGS during the Covid-19 pandemic and complete various projects, it was found that performance of the Centre’s flagship poverty alleviation scheme was not satisfactory in the block.