BJP to launch padayatra over Min’s ouster demand

The women protesters clashed with police when the latter tried to prevent them from barging into his residence.

BJP Mahila morcha activists being prevented from entering Minister Arun Sahoo’s residence in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE BJP on Friday announced a Statewide padayatra demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo for allegedly protecting the main accused in the Nayagarh minor girl abduction and murder case. Earlier in the day, hundreds of BJP’s women wing members staged a protest rally and marched towards the official residence of Sahoo here, raising slogans demanding his removal. 

The women protesters clashed with police when the latter tried to prevent them from barging into his residence.  “The minor girl was victim of an organ trade racket run by main accused Babuli Nayak whom Sahoo is protecting”, State BJP president Sameer Mohanty told mediapersons here. While reiterating the demand for a CBI inquiry, Mohanty alleged that the SIT probe would fail to unravel the truth since the accused has protection of the Minister.

