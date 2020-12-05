Higher secondary schools asked to sanitise campuses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State government mulling to reopen schools from this month, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education on Friday asked the authorities of all higher secondary schools to clean and sanitise their campuses.

An official order issued in this connection said the school campuses need proper sanitisation as they had remained closed since March and some of them had also been used as quarantine centres.

Apart from sanitisation, the directorate has asked the schools to keep classrooms, laboratories, and toilets ready and furnish status report in a week.

Though the government had earlier announced that educational institutions will remain closed till December-end, after Odisha entered Unlock 7 with more relaxations, the School and Mass Education department is considering to reopen classes in a graded manner from this month.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Higher Education department Saswat Mishra has asked the vice-chancellors and principals to open laboratories with appropriate Covid-19 measures in place. The labs will be opened for the research scholars of MPhil and PhD and postgraduate students of science and technology streams.