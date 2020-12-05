Modern sanitation system unveiled in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched advanced sanitary management system for Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), Birmitrapur Municipality as well as Kutra and Koida blocks of Sundargarh district through video-conferencing on Friday.

On the occasion, 190 vehicles and equipment in 24 variants were also dedicated to the service of people residing in these areas. In his address, Naveen, quoting Mahatma Gandhi, said clean and healthy environment signifies development and improved quality of life. Sanitary workers are the best service providers in the society. Similarly, members of women self-help groups are also playing important role in the management of garbage collection and micro composting centres (MCCs), he said.

Inaugurating four of the 10 MCCs in RMC, Naveen said the modern sanitation system would transform Rourkela Smart City. He hoped that the mechanical solution would ensure effective delivery of sanitary services.

While 94 of the new vehicles and equipment have been provided to RMC, Birmitrapur Municipality has got 37 and the rest two blocks were given 25 each with a total budget allocation of `67.64 crore for three years with funding from Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation.

These vehicles and equipment are meant for sweeping roads, water sprinkling, waste collection from septic tanks, mechanical cleaning of footpaths and drains, and garbage collection from households and roads.