STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘NEP will help achieve the vision of a new India’

The President of India Gold Medal was awarded to Aditya Pal of the Computer Science and Engineering discipline for best academic performance in BTech. 

Published: 05th December 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

Express illustration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 will be a cornerstone in achieving the vision of a new India and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday.

Addressing the IIT-Bhubaneswar’s 9th convocation ceremony virtually, the Union minister said the NEP has been introduced as one of the world’s biggest educational reforms. It has been brought at a time when our country is facing all the adversities and turning them into opportunities, he said, adding that the new reforms have made degree programmes flexible to allow candidates to pursue certificate, diploma and degree courses as per their convenience. 

“We have created a digital bank under the policy in which the credit points of students as per their academic performance will be stored and help them to continue their higher studies after a certain gap,” he said. 

The provision of National Technology Forum and other such reforms within the policy will encourage research work in technical institutes. With India having more than 1,000 universities, 45,000 colleges and 15 lakh schools, the NEP will certainly go a long way in improving the future of the students which would pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education, he said.

On the occasion, the Minister inaugurated a student activity centre, play courts and the new buildings of the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management (SHSSM) in the campus. For the first time, the institute organised its convocation in a hybrid mode where students were allowed to receive their degree personally or online, as per their convenience, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

As many as 446 degrees were conferred which include 35 PhD, 141 MTech, 70 MSc and 200 BTech. The President of India Gold Medal was awarded to Aditya Pal of the Computer Science and Engineering discipline for best academic performance in BTech. 

Similarly, the Director’s Gold Medal was awarded to Sanket Dey Chowdhury of the School of Infrastructure and Souvick Chakraborty of Physics for their best academic performance in MTech and MSC respectively. 

Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, who also joined the event online, congratulated the students, faculty and researchers for the innovations developed and studies undertaken by institute during the ongoing pandemic. 

Director RV Raja Kumar informed that the institute on behalf of its students and faculties has applied for 43 patents. IIT-Bhubaneswar governing body chairman Rajendra Prasad Singh expressed confidence that the students will be the torch bearers for nation building. 

IIT-BBS ACHIEVERS 

President of India Gold Medal - Aditya Pal
Director’s Gold Medal - Sanket Dey Chowdhury and Souvick Chakraborty
A total of 446 degrees conferred during the convocation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp