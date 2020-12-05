No breakthrough in elderly couple murder case, CBI probe sought

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police’s failure to solve the murder of an elderly couple at Beleswar New Colony in Madhupatna even after a year of the gruesome incident has fuelled resentment among the people. The police is still struggling to crack the killing of 72-year-old man Srinath Samal and his 65-year-old wife Bidyulata.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the police probe, the Cuttack Barista Nagarika Mahasabha, an apex organisation of senior citizens, has demanded a CBI probe into the case. On Thursday, a delegation of the senior citizens’ forum led by its president Dr Krupasindhu Panda and general secretary Bishnu Mohan Das Samant met Additional DCP Pramod Rath and handed over a memorandum addressed to the Commissioner of Police. The forum also threatened to stage demonstration in front of the State Police Headquarters on December 21 if the culprits involved in the crime are not arrested within December 15.

“Even though the family members of the elderly couple had identified some suspects in the CCTV footage and provided crucial information including a handwritten letter of Samal wherein he had stated that his life was in danger and mentioned names of some persons, it is a matter of regret that instead of proceeding, the police investigation withered,” said Das Samant.

On December 12, 2019, the blood-soaked bodies of Srinath, a retired employee of FCI, and Bidyulata were found lying inside their house. The bereaved family had also announced `50,000 cash reward to informers about the culprits. Prima facie evidence and preliminary police investigation had suggested that people known to the couple were involved in the act. Since there was no signs of forced entry into the house, preliminary investigation also ruled out the angle of ‘dacoity’ and attributed the double murder to personal enmity.

