STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No breakthrough in elderly couple murder case, CBI probe sought

On December 12, 2019, the blood-soaked bodies of Srinath, a retired employee of FCI, and Bidyulata were found lying inside their house.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police’s failure to solve the murder of an elderly couple at Beleswar New Colony in Madhupatna even after a year of the gruesome incident has fuelled resentment among the people. The police is still struggling to crack the killing of 72-year-old man Srinath Samal and his 65-year-old wife Bidyulata. 

Expressing dissatisfaction over the police probe, the Cuttack Barista Nagarika Mahasabha, an apex organisation of senior citizens, has demanded a CBI probe into the case. On Thursday, a delegation of the senior citizens’ forum led by its president Dr Krupasindhu Panda and general secretary Bishnu Mohan Das Samant met Additional DCP Pramod Rath and handed over a memorandum addressed to the Commissioner of Police. The forum also threatened to stage demonstration in front of the State Police Headquarters on December 21 if the culprits involved in the crime are not arrested within December 15.  

“Even though the family members of the elderly couple had identified some suspects in the CCTV footage and provided crucial information including a handwritten letter of Samal wherein he had stated that his life was in danger and mentioned names of some persons, it is a matter of regret that instead of proceeding, the police investigation withered,” said Das Samant. 

On December 12, 2019, the blood-soaked bodies of Srinath, a retired employee of FCI, and Bidyulata were found lying inside their house. The bereaved family had also announced `50,000 cash reward to informers about the culprits. Prima facie evidence and preliminary police investigation had suggested that people known to the couple were involved in the act. Since there was no signs of forced entry into the house, preliminary investigation also ruled out the angle of ‘dacoity’ and attributed the double murder to personal enmity.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp