Teasing of jumbo: Forest department to take action

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada wildlife division has decided to initiate legal action against three persons for teasing a wild elephant and clicking selfie with it, video of which went viral on social media on Friday.

The incident had taken place on November 24. The video footage, captured by an onlooker, showed three persons teasing the animal and clicking selfies while it was crossing a road in Nadpur area of Betnoti block here. No forest personnel was present when the incident occured.

As per reports, the elephant was part of a 42-member herd which migrated in from Dalma forest in Jharkhand through Odisha-West Bengal border last month. It had separated from the herd while crossing Rashogovindpur range within Baripada wildlife division and was heading towards Nilagiri in Balasore district.

DFO Baripada (Wildlife) Sanotsh Kumar Joshi said he came to know about the incident from news clips. “ I have directed my team to investigate the matter. Legal action will be taken against the trio for violation of Wildlife Protection Act,” he said.