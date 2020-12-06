CM Naveen Patnaik launches SCB SCB Medical College and Hospital website, SCBIANS portal

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated an interactive and dynamic website for SCB Medical College and Hospital and also launched the portal for SCBIANS (SCB Medical College Alumni Association) virtually on Saturday. 

While website for SCBMCH is www.scbmch.in, the portal for SCBIANS is www.scbmchalumni.in. 

“I am delighted that SCB Medical College would now have a world class digital presence through its website and formal alumni association with its own website,” said Naveen, while inaugurating the facilities. 

He said the common man calls the SCBMCH ‘Baw-Daw Medical’ as it is his ultimate hope.

“True to its name in the folklore, it has served millions over the last 76 years and an astounding 17 million patients in the last decade. Every day more than 20,000 people come here for their medical needs. My government has initiated the process of transformation under 5T initiative to make it a world class institute, an ecosystem that will attract everyone to come back and work in SCB Medical College and Hospital,” said the Chief Minister. 

The SCBMCH website will provide its details including history, present infrastructure, faculty position, available healthcare services, achievements and research activities, informed SCB Dean & Principal Prof Datteswar Hota. 

The SCB Medical College Alumni Association was formed on October 22 with an aim to preserve and promote fellowship among the present and future alumni as well as to support and strengthen the institute’s mission for the benefit of its current students.

“With a vision to engage our alumni in achieving academic excellence as well as foster the welfare of the alma mater, the alumni association was formed”, said the alumni association secretary Prof SP Singh.  

Eminent gynaecologist Prof Purna Chandra Mohapatra has been elected as the president of SCB Medical College Alumni Association having three vice-presidents, a 9-member-executive committee and four advisors.
 

