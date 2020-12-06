Dharmendra Pradhan urges scientists to innovate for India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday appealed to the scientists to innovate for India (I4I) and create competitive advantage to make the country Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

Speaking at the curtain raiser for the 6th India International Science Festival 2020 being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Institute of Mineral and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar on the theme “Self-reliant India and Global Welfare”, Pradhan said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated that we have to develop and strengthen our institutional and industrial capacity in scientific knowledge and innovation in all areas.”

Outlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, he said a self-reliant Bharat does not only fulfils its own requirements but also is a beacon of hope for the global community. He called upon the scientists to create products and services which can compete with the best in the world.

Elephant run over by train

Sambalpur: An adult male elephant died after being hit by Puri-Rourkela intercity express at Hatibari in Sambalpur district on Saturday evening. Forest officials said the accident took place while the elephant was crossing the track. DFO Sanjeet Kumar along with other senior officials of Sambalpur Forest Division have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.