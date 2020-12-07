STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

AES share transfer stuck over CCI approval delay

The State-owned Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) will acquire the AES stake in OPGC estimated at around Rs 1,000 crore.

Published: 07th December 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

(Representational Image)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State government has exercised its right of first refusal (RoFR) to buy out 49 per cent (pc) equity share of US-based AES Corporation in Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC), the transfer of shares worth $ 135 million has not been possible due to delay in approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The government, which holds 51 pc stake in OPGC, derailed the move of Adani Power Limited (APL) to acquire AES stake in the joint venture company by invoking its RoFR in August-end. As per RoFR agreement, the State will have to make payment of the agreed share value to AES within 90 days of the offer.

“The last date for payment of the 49 pc share value to AES expired on November 26. Payment to the overseas company was not possible as the government is waiting for CCI approval for the proposed transaction,” sources familiar with the development said.

“The Energy department moved the CCI for approval in the second week of November. The commission takes maximum 30 days time for giving approval. It should have taken less time as the transaction is with a State government,” the sources said.  

The State-owned Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) will acquire the AES stake in OPGC estimated at around Rs 1,000 crore. The RoFR deal with AES will complete after transfer of share certificates followed by constitution of a new Board of Directors of OPGC. 

The OPGC is operating a 1,740-MW coal-fired power plant at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district.  In June this year, AES had entered into a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) with Adani Power for sale of 89,30,237 equity shares held in OPGC for $ 135 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPGC AES Corporation Odisha Power Generation Corporation
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp