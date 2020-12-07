STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Lokayukta to probe graft charges against expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy

This is the first case of corruption the State Government has referred to Lokayukta after its formation in the State.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:44 PM

Expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday referred the corruption allegations against expelled Gopalpur MLA and BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahy to the Odisha Lokayukta for investigation.

This is the first case of corruption the State Government has referred to Lokayukta after its formation in the State. "The State Government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is known for its strong action against corruption in public life and committed to providing a transparent administration to the people of the State," said an official statement released this afternoon.

The ruling BJD had expelled Panigrahy from the primary membership of the party on November 29 charging him with 'anti-people' activities over his alleged links with suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash who are being investigated by the State Crime Branch, Vigilance and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The IFS officer is facing charges of accumulating' assets disproportionate to a legal source of income, while his son is accused of a job scam in Gopalpur. The duo have been arrested.

Panigrahy too was arrested by Crime Branch three days back on multiple charges of cheating, forgery and conspiracy. He had moved Khurda District and Sessions Judge Court for bail after his bail petition was rejected by the SDJM Court Bhubaneswar on Thursday night and he was remanded to 14 days judicial custody. The bail hearing scheduled for today is underway.

