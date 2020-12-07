Probe into land details of B.Singpur farmers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The civil supply office of Koraput has directed Borrigumma tehsildar to inquire into the land details and agriculture activities of 102 farmers of B.Singpur panchayat who were left out of the paddy procurement process.

On Saturday, the farmers had met revenue officials of Borrigumma and district civil supply officer Tularam Nayak and urged them to register their names for paddy procurement.

Nayak said, “Borrigumma tehsildar has been directed to provide information on land and agriculture activities of the farmers of B.Singpur. Necessary steps will be taken after receiving the report.”

Sources said irregularities were found during registration of farmers in B.Singpur for the ensuing kharif season. It was alleged that the registration was hastily done by revenue officials staff and many farmers were left out of the process.

Though the left-out farmers approached local officials for entry of their names in the registration portal, the latter expressed their helplessness over the issue as registration process was over.The administration began paddy procurement in B.Singpur panchayat recently.