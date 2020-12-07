STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Squad to check adulterated food item sale in Cuttack

Published: 07th December 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The food safety team sent samples of the ghee for testing to a state laboratory

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Members of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce have decided to act tough against unscrupulous traders indulged in selling different adulterated food items at Malgodown, the largest wholesale market for essential commodities. 

During a meeting held here on Sunday, the traders’ body formed a special squad to crackdown on such business establishments from Monday. “We have formed a 13-member team which will carry out enforcement activities at Malgodown daily from 10 am to 6 pm for a week,” said general secretary of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce Prafulla Chhatoi. 

To make the enforcement activities effective, the traders’ body has also opened a WhatsApp group and instructed its squad members to share the photos of detected adulterated food items immediately in it. “We will seal the godown or shop found selling adulterated food items with the help of police and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials,” Chhatoi added. 

“We prevented three shops from selling synthetic colours three days back. The traders too have given their undertakings not to deal with adulterated items,” he said.

Besides, considering the inflow of adulterated consumable commodities like ghee, edible oil and spices mainly from Jagatpur, Potapokhari, Nuabazaar and 42 Mauza areas to Malgodown, the squad will keep a tab on vehicles carrying such items, he informed.

In November, police had raided a fake spice manufacturing unit in Malgodown area and seized over 50 quintal of adulterated items. Malgodown police had also unearthed a fake ghee manufacturing unit at Gabagasta and seized 20 quintal of adulterated ghee.

