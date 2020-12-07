STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Traffic trouble haunts Rourkela Smart City 

Managing the affairs is a lone traffic police outpost which doesn’t have a sanctioned post of Inspector.

Published: 07th December 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bikes parked illegally in front of a shopping complex in Rourkela. (Photo | EPS)

Bikes parked illegally in front of a shopping complex in Rourkela. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid gaping infrastructure and logistics deficit as well as lack of manpower, the Rourkela Smart City continues to struggle in traffic management much to the inconvenience of residents. While traffic congestion is an everyday affair on city streets, an early respite is far from sight. The combined population of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits and the Industrial Township of Rourkela Steel Plant is over 5.60 lakh but still, the city lacks a full-fledged traffic police station.

Managing the affairs is a lone traffic police outpost which doesn’t have a sanctioned post of Inspector. Currently, a DSP-ranked officer, one SI, ASI, seven havildars, 52 constables and 50 homeguards are looking after the burgeoning traffic and parking problems. Sources said double the number of personnel is needed for smooth traffic management. 

Besides, the RMC provides a hired towing vehicle to the traffic police during peak festive seasons. While the civic body is spending over Rs 2,750 crore on Smart City projects, it is yet to buy a towing vehicle. 
This apart, the electronic surveillance system for traffic and crime control project is lingering for the last five years with no progress in sight.   

Sources said the highly-congested Rourkela main road is a commuters’ nightmare due to its parking problems. While a multi-level car parking is expected to be completed shortly, three more surface parking areas are coming up at locations away from the main road.  

Former chairperson of Rourkela Municipality Rashmibala Mishra said a holistic approach is needed to address the city’s traffic and parking problems with infrastructure, logistics and more manpower. “The wholesale business should be shifted from the main road portion to the proposed wholesale market yard at Balughat. The stalled truck terminal project at Beldihi should also be urgently implemented to prevent entry of heavy vehicles to the city,” she said.  

RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said infrastructure is being developed to reduce traffic and parking problems. The situation will improve in next six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela RMC
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp