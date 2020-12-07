Traffic trouble haunts Rourkela Smart City 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid gaping infrastructure and logistics deficit as well as lack of manpower, the Rourkela Smart City continues to struggle in traffic management much to the inconvenience of residents. While traffic congestion is an everyday affair on city streets, an early respite is far from sight. The combined population of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits and the Industrial Township of Rourkela Steel Plant is over 5.60 lakh but still, the city lacks a full-fledged traffic police station.

Managing the affairs is a lone traffic police outpost which doesn’t have a sanctioned post of Inspector. Currently, a DSP-ranked officer, one SI, ASI, seven havildars, 52 constables and 50 homeguards are looking after the burgeoning traffic and parking problems. Sources said double the number of personnel is needed for smooth traffic management.

Besides, the RMC provides a hired towing vehicle to the traffic police during peak festive seasons. While the civic body is spending over Rs 2,750 crore on Smart City projects, it is yet to buy a towing vehicle.

This apart, the electronic surveillance system for traffic and crime control project is lingering for the last five years with no progress in sight.

Sources said the highly-congested Rourkela main road is a commuters’ nightmare due to its parking problems. While a multi-level car parking is expected to be completed shortly, three more surface parking areas are coming up at locations away from the main road.

Former chairperson of Rourkela Municipality Rashmibala Mishra said a holistic approach is needed to address the city’s traffic and parking problems with infrastructure, logistics and more manpower. “The wholesale business should be shifted from the main road portion to the proposed wholesale market yard at Balughat. The stalled truck terminal project at Beldihi should also be urgently implemented to prevent entry of heavy vehicles to the city,” she said.

RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said infrastructure is being developed to reduce traffic and parking problems. The situation will improve in next six months.