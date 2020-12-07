STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi brings WSHGs plight to Odisha govt's notice, seeks action

Writing to Sahu, the Union Minister said anganwadi centres in Nilagiri block of Balasore district are refusing to take delivery of sweaters knitted by WSHGs as per orders from CDPO.

Pratap Sarangi

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has sought the intervention of Minister for Women and Child Development Tukuni Sahu to alleged irregularities in distribution of woollen sweaters to children in anganwadi centres.

Writing to Sahu, the Union Minister said anganwadi centres in Nilagiri block of Balasore district are refusing to take delivery of sweaters knitted by women self-help groups (WSHGs) as per the order placed by child development project officer (CDPO).

Members of the WSHGs have taken loans from the banks to meet the order of the CDPO but the anganwadi centres are refusing to accept the sweaters under the plea that they have been instructed so by the officer. 

“This is an act of deliberate defiance by the CDPO, Nilgiri which points to her high-handedness, malafide intention and corruption in the functioning of the anganwadi centres under her jurisdiction,” Sarangi said.

