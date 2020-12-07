STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With no underpass, elephant walks into its death in Odisha's Sambalpur

Besides, the railway officials are also reluctant to slow down the speed of trains on the entire stretch to avoid delay in schedule of other trains, the forest officials said.

Published: 07th December 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Inadequate coordination, poor warning system and delay in construction of underpasses led an elephant to be run over by a train in Sambalpur on Saturday evening. A team led by Sambalpur DFO Sanjeet Kumar visited the spot late last night, while another team of railway headed by Divisional Railway Manager Pradeep Kumar also took stock of the situation and initiated probe into the matter.

However, there are grey areas where both forest and railways failed to reach a consensus which could have prevented the mishap. Forest officials admit that the caution had not been issued for the stretch where the train hit the tusker on the track on 33-km Jujumara-Haribari stretch under Sadar forest range.  “It is always a challenge to track movement of a single elephant, especially when it gets separated from the herd,” Kumar said.

The 12-year-old male jumbo had separated from its herd and walked onto the track located on an elevated surface where elephant movement hadn’t been recorded before. Caution is usually issued for 2 km stretch and the incident took place outside that zone.

In absence of any underpass or overpass on Jujumura-Hatibari stretch, this was waiting to happen. Sources said six underpasses and overpasses were planned on the stretch but are yet to materialise. The Forest department had proposed Sambalpur division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) to take mitigation measures at one spot each in Jujumara and Jhankarpali, two in Hatibari and three in Bhimkhoj, but due to lack of funds no work could be taken up.

Besides, the railway officials are also reluctant to slow down the speed of trains on the entire stretch to avoid delay in schedule of other trains, the forest officials said. The DRM Sambalpur couldn’t be reached for his comments on the matter. 

On the other hand, proposals submitted for construction of underpasses and overpasses to prevent death of wild animals in Angul, Athagarh, Athamallik, Dhenkanal, Bamra, Bargarh and Jharsuguda divisions are also hanging fire as the funds have not been released by the MoEFCC. PCCF (Wildlife) HS Upadhyay couldn’t be reached for his comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Odisha elephant deaths
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp