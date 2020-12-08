2 killed, one hurt in road mishap

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on NH-220 near Jhaladunguri Chowk within Badampahar police limits late on Sunday night.

While the deceased were identified as Sahiba Hansdah (32) and Bharat Hansdah (35), Sahiba Murmu (34), who sustained injuries in the mishap, has been admitted to Rairangpur hospital. All of them are from Luhamania village within Jashipur police limits. They were returning home from Kuldia village on the motorcycle. Badampahar IIC Bijay Murmu said the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after postmortem.