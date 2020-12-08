Jeypore gets battery operated vehicles for waste management

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As many as 12 battery operated vehicles (BOVs) were put to use for solid waste management in Jeypore town on Monday. Jeypore Municipality has been collecting around one tonne dry and wet waste from the 28 wards in the town using six tractors and as many mini trucks.

However, locals have been demanding to increase the number of vehicles engaged in lifting of waste form across the town as the existing ones were inadequate to cater to the town’s population. Accordingly, the state government had sanctioned 20 BOVs for the municipality at a cost of around `50 lakh of which 12 were received by the civic body on the day.

Sources said the BOVs will be used for collecting dry and wet waste. The waste will be dumped at micro-compost centres in Mokaput and Gadiadhoba localities. Jeypore sub-collector and executive officer of the municipality, Hema Kanta Say said women self-help groups will be engaged for operating the BOVs.