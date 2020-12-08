STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moquim serves legal notice on Sambit Patra, demands apology

Published: 08th December 2020 09:21 AM

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim on Monday served legal notice on the BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra for his statement that the Congress MLAs have received money from Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo to remain silent on the Nayagarh minor murder case after the government announced court monitored SIT probe into the incident.

Stating that such a statement by Patra has caused irreparable loss of prestige and reputation, Moquim said that this is an act which is clearly defamatory and is a stigma on his unblemished image. Moquim said he has been contacted by several persons to inquire about such baseless accusation which lowered his image in political circles of the country.

Moquim demanded that Patra should take his statement back by holding a press conference and tender unconditional apology with folded hands within seven days and desist from maligning him in any manner.
The Cuttack-Barabati MLA said that he will be constrained to initiate criminal proceedings for defamation under the provisions of IPC, 1860 if he failed to comply with this within 15 days.

